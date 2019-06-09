School-based Teachers of the Year, Beginning Teacher of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year for Rockingham County Schools have been elected by their fellow faculty members for the 2019-20 school year.
The 2019-2020 School-Based Teachers of the Year from each school are:
- Elementary Schools: Brittany Flynt, Bethany; Chasity Fix, Central; Brittany Blaney, Dillard Academy; Robin Jones, Douglass; Rebecca Mensel, Huntsville; Gina Gammons, Leaksville-Spray; Carl Soyars, Lincoln; Kristi Langley, Monroeton; Nickie Freeman-Winters, South End; Amber Haskin, Stoneville; Frances Jarrell, Wentworth; and Andrea Cox, Williamsburg.
- Middle Schools: Denise Balser, Holmes; Adrianne Hensley, Reidsville; Jessica Lamberth, Rockingham County; and Nicole Gardner, Western Rockingham.
- High Schools: John Butler, McMichael; Christine Wenger, Morehead; Jennifer Jones, Reidsville; Jodi Troxler, Rockingham County; and Ramona Bankston, Rockingham Early College.
- Alternative School: Casey Elrod, The SCORE Center.
Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement and contributions to education. A Central Office administrator committee will select finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year, one of whom will be chosen as the Rockingham County Schools’ TOY and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
The 2019-2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year are (not every school elected a Beginning Teacher of the Year): Kayla Teague, Monroeton; Sara Bowen, South End; Michelle Berrisford, Reidsville Middle; Emily Byess, Rockingham County Middle; and Christina Boucher, McMichael High.
The 2019-2020 Classified Employees of the Year:
- Elementary Schools: Lisa Wilson, Bethany; Andrea Moore, Central; Edna Martin, Dillard Academy; Rhonda Paschal, Douglass; Walter Moore, Huntsville; Sharon Dorn, Leaksville-Spray; Patricia Powell, Lincoln; Cheryl Cross, Monroeton; Pat Graves, South End; Robin Vernon, Stoneville; April Fargis, Wentworth; and Susie Jones, Williamsburg.
- Middle Schools: Freddie Carter, Holmes; Sierra Cook, Reidsville; Edna Miller, Rockingham County; and Drew Martin, Western Rockingham Middle.
- High Schools: Shenitta Peterkin, McMichael; Michael Weddle, Morehead; Greg Mills, Reidsville; Gerald Lawrence, Rockingham County; and Michelle Bayne, Rockingham Early College.
- Alternative School: Crystal Powell, The SCORE Center.