WENTWORTH — The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching invited Rockingham County High School’s student artists to exhibit their work from mid-May through Sept. 30 at 276 NCCAT Drive in Cullowhee, N.C. – just opposite Western Carolina State University campus.
The exhibit showcases students’ talent outside of Rockingham County and outside the region and includes 13 two-dimensional works.
They include recent graduates, Taylor Key, Jacie Smith, Leah Smith, Renee Springs and Peyton Tucker; juniors, Payton Bayne, Javon Dickerson, Katy Fulcher, Reina Garcia, and Star Januzys; and underclassmen Thaliana Casper, Kelly Carter, and Nicole Griffith.