EDEN — Laura Watlington Carter was excited when she was tapped as principal at Leaksville-Spray School in December and started her new career just before Christmas break.
As she was settling in after the holidays, her world and that of educators across the state turned upside down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Less than three months into her new job, coronavirus began surging across the United States, and Gov. Roy Cooper closed all schools in the state effective March 14.
Carter and her staff faced some unprecedented challenges as they began determining how to best serve their students with virtual learning in grades 3-5 and developing instructional packages for grades K-2.
In addition, it was decided Leaksville-Spray School would be the site for providing meals to children throughout the Eden area
As principal, Carter and her essential staff continue to be on site until the closure order is lifted. Most teachers are working either remotely or from campus to provide instruction for their students, Carter said.
The Caswell County native’s road to becoming a principal was a long one since she took a different career path after graduating in 1983 from Bartlett-Yancey High School. Carter immediately went work at Burlington Industries and was a customer service representative when she applied for a job as dispatcher at the Reidsville Police Department in 1990. She was one of the first civilian dispatchers for the department.
While there, Carter took paralegal classes at Rockingham Community College, earning an associate’s degree. She then became a telecommunicator with the N.C. Highway Patrol in October 1993. Since she was working near N.C. A&T in 2000, Carter began taking courses toward her elementary education degree.
Since she was working eight-hour first, second and third swing shifts, Carter’s coworkers switched shifts with her so Carter could work the two night shifts and go to school during the day.
“If it hadn’t been for those other dispatchers being so accommodating, it would have been impossible for me to get my degree,” Carter said. “I think that’s what motivated me to go ahead and get it done in three years instead of four.”
When she wasn’t working or going to school, she juggled her sleep hours to allow her more time time to study.
“I had to learn to maximize my time,” she said. “There wasn’t any time for anything else. I just worked and went to school.”
The extra work paid off because Carter was first in her class when she graduated in December 2003.
Prior to graduating, though, she took an interim position at the old Monroeton School. She was doing her student teaching at Stokesdale Elementary School when she met Dillard Elementary School Principal Myra Moore, who offered her a job at Dillard Elementary. However, when a position at Monroeton became available, Carter became an interim kindergarten teacher under the guidance of Principal Bob Gentry. She finished out 2004 and returned in the fall as a full-fledged teacher.
“I predominately taught third and fifth grades,” she said. Carter then became an instructional coach providing professional development to teachers at Dillard — the place she was offered her first job — for one year. However, she then returned to Monroeton as an instructional coach.
“I was living in Reidsville, and it was more convenient for me to work at Monroeton,” Carter explained.
During this time, she was recognized as 2010-11 Monroeton Teacher of the Year.
“It was very humbling but also very rewarding since I was chosen by my peers who were doing the same work I was doing,” Carter said.
At Monroeton, Principal Cecil Kemp and Assistant Principal Kasie Pruitt were “instrumental in inspiring me to go back to school to get my degree to become a school administrator.”
Both told her she had leadership qualities, she said, and that it was something she should do. In 2015, she enrolled in Gardner-Webb University’s online master’s program.
“I’ve always done things the hard way,” Carter said. While she was working on her master’s, she also was earning her Academically and Intellectually Gifted (AIG) certification, requiring many more late night study sessions while working full-time at Monroeton.
Eighteen months later, she completed both those courses and had her master’s degree in executive leadership studies.
Shortly before that, Carter was offered an assistant principal position at Western Rockingham Middle School and began there in the fall of 2017. She was transferred as an assistant principal to Rockingham High School in the fall of 2019, once again working with Kemp.
“Laura is a fantastic individual and does a great job building relationships with the people she works with,” Kemp said. “She is a professional. She does everything by the book, and is a joy to be around in a work environment.”
Christmas 2019 was very special for Carter. She was named Assistant Principal of the Year for Rockingham County Schools and also became Leaksville-Spray’s principal on Dec. 16.
Naturally, Carter was a little overwhelmed at how quickly all this happened.
“There are no words to explain it,” said the daughter of Ola Enoch of Pelham and the late McArthur Watlington. “I was elated but, again, very humbled by it. It was surreal.
“I feel so blessed and fortunate to achieve all I have since I earned my first degree back in 2003, but I didn’t accomplish all this in isolation,” she said. “I couldn’t have accomplished anything without all the people along the way who worked with me and supported me.”
