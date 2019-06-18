REIDSVILLE—Bradley McBribe levitated near the auditorium ceiling Monday night, occasionally curling into a back flip or dancing a vaudeville jig in mid-air.
As "Bert" the chimney sweep in the Theatre Guild of Rockingham County’s enchanting production of “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical,” McBribe brings highly professional harness skills to the set, along with an aerially gifted Jessica Read as the magical nanny.
The show is alive with dazzling sets of colorful paper kites and carousels. And a cunning backdrop spells out the nonsensical lyric, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” in lively fonts and brilliant hues. The large cast delivers a host of classic show tunes penned by the legendary Sherman Brothers writing team.
Curtains go up Thursday night at Reidsville High School Auditorium, and cast and crew donned early 20th Century costumes and rushed about, marking the stage and organizing props and lighting Monday night during a dress rehearsal with Jason Bulla, director.
A beloved Yorkiepoo “Lucy,” that TGRC regulars will remember from her role in the company’s production of “Annie,” waited in the wings for her cue to portray the lapdog of the play’s "Miss Lark," portrayed by Emily Wiley.
Based on P. L. Travers famed 1910 children’s novel of the same title, “Mary Poppins” is the story of the imperiled Banks family, with youngsters Jane and Michael, and the spellbinding nanny Mary Poppins who comes to their aid with her carpet bag full of wonder.
Able to take flight with the aid of her umbrella, Mary teaches the children that their imaginations can transform their tough circumstances. The beguiling teacher befriends London chimney sweep "Bert" along the way, and he joins in several fanciful adventures with Mary and her charges.
The production follows the spring release Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,’’ starring Emily Blunt. The revival updates the 1966 Disney original “Mary Poppins,” which starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke.
TGRC President Donna Compton hopes the popularity of the movie will feed interest in the local production.
“Many of our young cast members were unfamiliar with the Julie Andrews version,’’ Compton said. “I definitely think it will be a show that’s more appealing to our younger audience.’’
An outstanding cast of local actors with refined vocal skills will make the production a joy for children and adults.
Members include Alan Tutterow as George Banks, George Banks, Jean-Marie Buckley as Winifred Banks, Addison Woods as Jane Banks, Layton Daniels as Michael Banks, Peggy Bazakas as Katie Nanna, Caleb Williams as the policeman, Byron Poindexter as Admiral Boom, Katie Tanner as Mrs. Brill, Brandyn Myers as Robertson Ay, Nick Parleir as Park Keeper/Von Hussler, Karamie Walsh as Neleus/Valentine, Tina Griffin as Queen Victoria, Danny Tanner as Bank Chairman, Adina Tompkins as Miss Smythe, Isaiah Searcy as John Northbrook, Jennifer deCoste as Bird Woman, Christy Walsh as Mrs. Corry and Marcy Pyrtle as Miss Andrew.
Statue Dancers are Lilyana Lowe and Josie Powell, with the Toy Ensemble portrayed by Leila Monday, Trinity Tibbett, Chloe Hampton, Haleigh Cassell, Blair Brown, Karsyn Wilson, Taylor Revis, Maddie Morrison, Makenzi Willis, Nathan Wiles, and Gracie Lucas.
Step In Time Chimney Sweeps include: Karamie Walsh, Katie Tanner, Lilyana Lowe, Nathaniel Wiles, Blair Brown, Karsyn Wilson, Taylor Revis, Josie Powell, Emily Wiley, Makenzi Willis, Jenna Robertson, Janna Powell, Tara Monday and Abby Lucas.
Child Ensemble members are: Chandler Poindexter, Hailey Walker, Karsyn Wilson, Makenzi Willis, Rebekah Dowdle, Ana Grace Hazelwood, Annabel Hayes, Jaxon Wilson, Jacob Jackson, Bryan Gwynn, Gavin Nykamp, Chase Green, Braeden Seacat, and Colton Seacat
Teenage Ensemble members are: Holli Elkins, Thea Dowdle, Rachael Cardwell, Courtney Walker, Sara Williams, Daniela Pirada, Jessie Aschenbrand, Ariana Weil-Frazier, Rob Hardy and Lizzie Janey.
Adult Ensemble includes: Victoria Cunningham, Mary Hardy and Maggie Lathrop. Director -
Music Director is Dr. Christy Elkins, while Melanie Paschal Wiles is choreographer, Molly Miller is stage manager and Evan Tanner heads set construction.
Showtimes at Reidsville High School Auditorium at 1901 S. Park Drive are: Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at: www.tgrc-nc.com or at the door.