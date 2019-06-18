Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT... .NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. MANY LOCATIONS IN THIS AREA WERE SATURATED FROM PREVIOUS RAINFALL. RAINFALL RATES WITH THE STORMS TODAY AND TONIGHT MAY PRODUCE RAPID RUNOFF AND FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WATAUGA, WILKES, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, BEDFORD, BLAND, BOTETOURT, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, CRAIG, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GILES, GRAYSON, HENRY, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA, PULASKI, ROANOKE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, MERCER. * FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * RAINFALL RATES UP TO 4 INCHES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE. THIS MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS THAT HAVE SATURATED GROUND DUE TO THE RAIN ON MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT. * ROADS ASSOCIATED WITH LOW WATER CROSSINGS, POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND DEVELOPED URBAN CENTERS MAY QUICKLY BECOME INUNDATED WITH WATER AND IMPASSIBLE. SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY RAPIDLY RISE AND OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS CAUSING FLOODING OF ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&