2019 MHS graduation (copy)

A soon-to-be graduate looks toward the stage following the 2019 processional to open up Morehead High School's graduation ceremony. 

 Joe Dexter/RockinghamNow

The Class of 2020 has had to endure more than anyone could imagine, spending much of the school year in isolation and missing out on many milestones. Help us celebrate these graduates with a photo gallery and  virtual graduation at rockinghamnow.com.

Add your grad’s photo to our free online gallery at greensboro.com/rockingham_now/virtual_graduations/submit/

