The Class of 2020 has had to endure more than anyone could imagine, spending much of the school year in isolation and missing out on many milestones. Help us celebrate these graduates with a photo gallery and virtual graduation at rockinghamnow.com.
Add your grad’s photo to our free online gallery at greensboro.com/rockingham_now/virtual_graduations/submit/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.