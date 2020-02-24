In September 2019 the City of Reidsville, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and the North Carolina Department of Transportation hosted a Transportation Forum focused on several critical, fully-funded road projects in the Reidsville area that will catapult the City’s economic development efforts for decades to come.
The focus of the forum was, of course, the conversion of U.S. 29 to I-785.
Each of the panelists who spoke and answered moderated questions stressed the importance of the “blue shield” and the role it plays in putting a community on the map, so to speak.
As the City continues its branding and marketing campaign with Team Reidsville and Rise Up Reidsville, construction begins on the I-785 project on the Guilford County side this year and will quickly make its way into Rockingham County in mere months.
This impending transformation, and the excitement that will ensue, is something we are calling “Driving Progress.”
Stop me if you’ve ever heard a POTUS begin a State of the Union address by saying, “the State of the Union is strong.” I’m here to report to you, my fellow business leaders, civic leaders, educators and citizens of the City of Reidsville that the State of our community is very strong.
In 2019, two local companies created another 70 jobs without publicity or fanfare. In January 2020 during a $30,000 check presentation to the City for Greenway and Blueway projects at Lake Reidsville, Pella Corporation plant manager Joshua Moorehead indicated that the new Reidsville manufacturing site already has 100 employees in place and anticipates adding 100 more — 75 more than the original project 125 jobs at the company’s announcement in 2019.
Add all of that together and the City has experienced well over 1,100 new industry jobs in just over three years.
When talking with residential and retail developers that is a number that stands out. These are new customers. These are people who now have a disposable income or, in some cases, a more robust one. Jobs drive our economy.
Another number that stands out is our regional population. While the City itself hovers around the 15,000 resident mark, draw a 10-mile radius from the center of the City and our population grows to approximately 120,000. Suddenly, Reidsville is a micropolitan center of industry, commerce and living.
Studies have validated that many northern Greensboro/Guilford County residents migrate to Reidsville for shopping, groceries and other everyday needs rather than heading south to the bigger metro.
We are also seeing an influx of new residents from the northern Guilford area due to a lower cost of living, slower pace of life, and an opportunity to be a part of Team Reidsville which we have found to be unique.
And, if you look beyond our neighbor to the south, we are seeing families, retirees and others move to Reidsville from all areas of the United States.
While we know we have something special to offer it’s almost as if they are throwing the proverbial dart on a map to find their way here. But once they get here they feel like they’ve lived here their entire lives.
Our downtown continues to experience a major resurgence with new businesses moving in and vacant storefronts filling up fast.
The Downtown Reidsville Empowering Arts Movement (D.R.E.A.M.) initiative has taken off like a rocket ship with murals, street art, fire hydrant art, gallery/studio space and much more to come.
Several new aspects of the D.R.E.A.M. project are in the works and we are on the cusp of some exciting announcements in the coming weeks and months.
We are also throwing some exciting new wrinkles into our summer concert series and fall festival so stay tuned for news about that soon.
I haven’t even mentioned a new residential redevelopment on Gilmer Street in the former Nunnally Photography building.
It was recently purchased by an out-of-town developer who is planning three residential units and a ground-floor commercial space. He has a proven track record in these types of projects and we expect big things and, hopefully, more to come.
With the addition of the mixed-use Depot District coming online in 2020, residents and visitors will experience an arts and entertainment neighborhood unlike any other the city has seen. There will also be abundant living space in the Depot District, converting some of the oldest (and most charming) historically-significant buildings in town into a unique enclave.
Reidsville is fortunate to have a history of strong visionaries who made tough decisions to build infrastructure many years ago, putting money where the residents couldn’t see it.
It may not have been a popular use of taxpayer money at the time, but it’s paying dividends today.
That same proactive and progressive leadership exists today and is, indeed, Driving Progress.
