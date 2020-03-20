I can’t count how often I’ve heard the word “unprecedented” recently especially since the coronavirus hit the U.S.
How about tumultuous, uncertain, uneasy, and downright frightening? People across our nation, and the world, are on edge keeping up with a news feed that changes by the minute – the number of confirmed cases, the number of deaths, how many test kits are alleged to be available, how much toilet paper ISN’T on the shelves and so on.
What I’m faced with are calls from business and industry leaders who have questions about the viability of their business, loyal workers forced to stay home with children and a host of other worst-case scenarios that haven’t even happened yet.
Their employees turn to them for answers, for expertise and leadership.
And thanks to the relationships I’ve forged in my four years in Reidsville, they turn to the Reidsville Economic Development department to help them find the answers to some tough questions.
I want our entire community to know that the City of Reidsville staff and leadership is working tirelessly to continue to serve its citizens and businesses during these difficult hours.
While we encourage the public not to visit City Hall unnecessarily —and just because we have had to cancel numerous events at Market Square and other venues — doesn’t mean we aren’t here behind the curtain working every day to ensure safety and well-being of our city.
On a good day my chief mission is to ensure the city is doing all it can to support our local business community retain and grow their organizations. In a time of extreme crisis such as this, I have doubled down my efforts.
My phone rings nonstop with people on the other end looking for information — people that I look up to and admire as community leaders in our private sector.
And the quavering in their voices tells me they want to do right by their employees who have remained loyal to their business.
The employees who show up on time every day to help the company thrive and meet its bottom line.
As one leader put it, “I feel responsible for my employees during this time. I can’t just let them go. I’m not that guy.”
So, in light of all the madness and mayhem, I would like to call out some specific resources that I have discovered over the past several days. I have been working very closely with the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), NC Department of Commerce, Rockingham County economic development staff and other state and local agencies sharing information back and forth, each of us with the same mission — help those who are crying out to us.
I sent out a newsletter to the Reidsville Industrial Alliance around 4:00 pm on Thursday outlining a multitude of resources that the businesses might find useful.
Things related to unemployment benefits, low interest loans, extended sick leave for employees and many other things.
By 4:05 I had an e-mail from a contact at the EDPNC who was literally on a conference call and she was correcting several parts of my information. [Paraphrasing] “Such and such loan program is tapped out…the XYZ is no longer accepting applications…the unemployment hotline is taking three hours to get through…”
Information is changing by the minute. Fortunately with our technology, we are able to get information instantaneously.
But, it will make your head spin and we can barely keep up with the information we’ve just given someone. So if you’re a business and you’re reading this, check out the information below.
Or, feel free to give me a call ANYTIME at 336-347-2307 or e-mail: jgarstka@reidsvillenc.gov and I promise you’ll get some answers.
I can’t promise that it won’t be obsolete by the time we hang up the phone.
Stay safe out there – we are here to help.
Business Resources
Business Link North Carolina is a free service to answer any question regarding state resources. For more information, call (800) 228-8443 or visit: https://edpnc.com/start-or-grow-a-business/start-a-business/.
Apply for unemployment benefits online at https://des.nc.gov/apply-unemployment. You can also find a FAQ at https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information with answers for both employers and employees.
NCWorks
NCWorks facility is closed to guests but staff is available to provide assistance virtually. To reach the NCWorks Career Center in Rockingham County, call 336-634-5600.
Families First Coronavirus Response Act (passed 3/18/2020)
Paid sick leave requirement for employers with fewer than 500 employees to give to their employees who have the virus; are in quarantine or caring for someone in quarantine; or are caring for a child under 18 whose school is closed.
Full-time workers receive 80 hours of paid sick leave, and part-time workers receive time equal to the average number of hours they work in a given two-week period.
Pay is capped at $511 per day and $5,110 in the aggregate for employees with the virus or in quarantine.
Pay is capped at $200 per day and $2,000 in the aggregate for employees caring for someone in quarantine or for a child whose school closed.
Payroll tax credits are available for employers required to provide emergency paid sick leave or family medical leave under the bill.
Maximum credit of $511 per day is available for up to 10 days or two weeks, for employees on leave because they have the virus or are in quarantine.
For employees without childcare, or caring for a person seeking medical care, the maximum credit per employee is $200 per day, for up to 10 days or two weeks.
The family leave credit provides a maximum credit of $200 per day, up to $10,000 or 10 weeks. Both credits apply against the employer’s portion of the Social Security tax and cover 100% of wages required to be paid. Both credits are fully refundable.
