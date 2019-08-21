Prior to 2011, North Carolina’s budget and economy were in shambles. Years of big government, out of control spending, and a national recession had left all of North Carolina’s savings and reserve accounts empty. The State was facing a $2.6 billion debt and Democrats were still borrowing over $6 billion a year. North Carolina was in such financial disarray that teachers and state employees were forced into furlough, with pay cuts and hiring freezes in place.
Once Republicans took control of the General Assembly in 2011, they immediately went to work. Controlled spending, lower taxes, and pro-growth policies were implemented along with a balanced state budget. Under good stewardship and prudent investment, our State’s economy started to turn around. Now, our economy is hailed, as Republican tax cuts have put over $5 billion back into the economy. North Carolinians have gone back to work and are keeping more of their hard-earned money. 99% of North Carolinians are paying less taxes than before. Our corporate tax rate has also been reduced, attracting businesses to move to North Carolina and create jobs in our State. The zero-tax bracket has been raised to $20,000, removing over 150,000 taxpayers from the rolls. All of this was made possible by a commitment to responsible spending, cutting red tape and eliminating many tax credits and loopholes. Responsible spending has allowed the state to make huge investments in many areas and ensure future sustainability of key government functions. North Carolina has been able to invest in education, give teachers a historic 19% pay increase since 2013, make important investments in our transportation infrastructure and invest in rural communities.
Not only have Republicans been responsible with the State’s spending, we have also made commitments to save. That promise has been kept by our State’s “Rainy Day Fund”; with 8% of the state budget in savings and a new law requiring 15% to be placed in savings. These savings have allowed the General Assembly to pass robust disaster recovery packages in short order after devastating storms such as Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
The bipartisan 2019-20 budget passed by the General Assembly builds our state’s firm foundation and continues these prudent investments, savings, and reforms. This budget:
- Gives state employees historic pay raises.
- Provides teachers a 6th consecutive pay increase.
- Invests in education by funding a new statewide school construction initiative.
- Provides important funding to continue the work in areas still suffering from the effects of Florence and Michael.
- Expands rural broadband access.
- Provides funding to address the rape kit backlog crisis.
- Continues our commitment to pro-growth and pro-business policies by cutting the franchise tax and further streamlining the tax system.
- Increases the personal standard deduction to $21,000.
- Provides funding and positions to continue clean water initiatives.
Unfortunately, Governor Roy Cooper and some Democrats are holding the State hostage yet again. Governor Cooper vetoed the budget a day after the General Assembly passed it, admittedly, without reading it. After refusing to honestly negotiate before the budget was passed, the Governor released a “compromise”. His so-called “compromise” budget, continues more of the same irresponsible policies, tax increases, debt and spending that we saw under the 140+ years of Democrat control. His “compromise” includes:
- Medicaid expansion, which will cost taxpayers millions.
- A $3.5 billion debt in the form of a bond.
- Rejects a franchise tax reduction.
- The proposal spends $298 million more than the General Assembly’s budget for FY2019-20 and $523 million more than the legislature in FY2020-2021. Representing an irresponsible spending increase of 4.57%.
North Carolinians are left with this question: Do we want to continue fueling North Carolina’s economy by making responsible investments in education, saving for a “rainy day” and implementing pro-growth and pro-business policies, or do we want more of the same irresponsible taxing, spending and debt we’ve seen from Democrats in the past?