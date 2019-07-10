The Constitution is clear on the census
Like all conservatives Janice Wangard once again forgets what is actually in the Constitution.
She is so concerned that people that are not citizens and can’t legally vote will be be counted with everyone else in the next census.
Article 1 Section 2 of the constitution states all “free persons including those bound to service (indentured servants) and three fifths of all other persons” (slaves) will be counted. Article 1 also states that the first count will be made within three years after the first meeting of Congress and then every 10 years “in such manner as they by law shall direct.”
It is conveniently forgotten by conservatives that the word “citizen” is never used. Its always “persons.” So, according to the original Constitution, three-fifths of all non-voting slaves AND EVERY non-voting woman were to be included in the count. So how is including everyone in the country today against the Constitution?
As to Wangard’s right-wing talking point about Democrats wanting “illegals” to vote: Find me any democratic candidate who actually made that statement. If this decision upsets her so much, impeach John Roberts. Then we’d finally agree on something.
Roy Charles Moore
Summerfield
If it happened to you what would you do?
For a better understanding of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, consider your situation if a dozen people, some with children, entered your home uninvited this afternoon.
And at that moment, consider that you are charged with feeding, clothing, sheltering and providing any needed medical services to them for days on end.
And the next day, and each day after that, another dozen enter your home, also uninvited, and you are again responsible for the health and well-being of each one.
Would you accept this responsibility?
Do you even have the means to do so?
And if you were criticized for not doing enough for your uninvited guests or told that you had manufactured a false “crisis,” how would you respond?
Tom Kirkman III
High Point
Lack of urgency on climate is alarming
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres finds the Paris climate treaty goals inadequate. (“UN chief warns Paris climate goals still not enough”).
I find that an understatement.
Even more inadequate is the United States’ lack of action to combat what may be the biggest threat to our nation and to humanity.
We have a limited amount of time to act. The problem is not a lack of solutions; it’s a lack of political will.
The Citizens Climate Lobby has introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). The bill has been vetted by economists and climate scientists and has bipartisan support.
To make it a reality, more people need to implore Congress to act.
I ask readers who are concerned about the rapid pace of climate change to learn more today, get involved and motivate our representatives to take action.