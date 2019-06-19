Hemp industry can boost state’s farmers
North Carolina is a national leader in agriculture, but our state’s farmers have recently fallen on hard times. There is hope; however, as lawmakers in Raleigh are currently reviewing legislation that can improve North Carolina’s economy and the lives of the farmers who help drive it.
As state lawmakers consider the North Carolina Farm Act of 2019, which will determine how the state regulates our burgeoning hemp industry, I encourage them to craft the bill in a way that positions farmers for success. Media reports have predicted that industrial hemp production could produce an economic windfall of as much as $100 million — an infusion into our state’s economy that would give everyone, from farmers to manufacturers to retailers, a boost.
When considering this legislation, lawmakers should seek an appropriate balance between responsible hemp production and necessary government oversight, working to ensure that the entire production process — from seed-to-sale — is reasonably regulated.
This bill represents a lifeline to a community of farmers who are desperate for support. It’s time for North Carolina to embrace hemp just as the federal government and other states have done by passing a Farm Act that allows farmers and the hemp industry to thrive.
Michael Morgan
Randleman
Here’s why they keep attacking president
The thing career politicians in Washington fear the most is an executive branch of government they cannot control and a chief executive who won an election by promising to expose the corruption. Ergo, the relentless attacks on Donald Trump and his family from the politicians and their compliant media.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Trump is tweeting while the Earth burns
Every day I watch the news and feel as if I am living in a science-fiction movie: devastating storms with tornados and record breaking floods in one section of the country while other states suffer from record-setting heat waves and fires that engulf whole communities.
Worst of all is the incredible feeling of helplessness. We have an administration that is banning the public from knowing the truth about global warming. It keeps me up at night.
For all you naysayers who believe a man who does not even like to read instead of most scientists in the world, I almost envy you. When it is too late you will be screaming that we should have done something but for now you are living in denial.
As they say, ignorance is bliss.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Who is paying for tariffs? All of us are.
Who gets the money when tariffs are imposed? Tariffs amount to a tax increase on U.S. businesses and consumers.
When countries import goods and services, they export both jobs and money. The seller collects the revenue, pays the workers who made the goods, and keeps the rest as profit. But the law of economics says that when prices go up, the demand comes down. The seller has less revenue, so he terminates the workers, and makes less profit.
But when the price exceeds the cost of production, American companies can hire American workers, make the same or similar products, and sell them at a profit.
Harry N. Young
Greensboro
Mueller report went soft on Trump camp
Pardon my skepticism about some of the Mueller report’s conclusions but ...
Ignorance of the law is no excuse. If the speed limit is 55 but you thought it was 70 and got caught doing 75, you’re guilty of breaking the law. If you’re running for president — and, of course, the staff you’ve hired for that purpose knows you are — then both you and your staff knew, or should have known, the laws governing a presidential campaign.
Mueller said it wasn’t clear whether the president and his people knew that the law forbade accepting contributions or something of value from foreigners, so they couldn’t state the law was broken by the Trump people “wilfully,” a required element of the crime for it to be prosecutable. Oh, please ... If I, or the proverbial man on the street, had been running for president, I’d know it would be wrong to accept help from the Russians. And I’d damned sure call the FBI about it.
Really? You don’t think that, merely by acting to accept some useful information from Russians, the Trump people (Don Jr., Jared Kushner, and Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort) were acting illegally and should be charged. Apparently, we needed a more assertive Bob Mueller as our special counsel.