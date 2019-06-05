Mueller is broken, irreparably sullied
As I watched special counsel Robert Mueller’s brief presser, I couldn’t help but notice his voice was weak and trembling.
A prosecutor should never do in a news conference what he couldn’t prove in court. Mueller violated Department of Justice guidelines in his grand finale. He is a sleazy and dishonest man.
Aside from the contents of his presentation, this appeared to me to be a hostage video — a token of some sort to the anti-Trump forces, a group of which he appears to be a clandestine member.
His coming out was, I am sure, personally difficult. He is clearly a broken man, someone whose legacy is irreparably soiled and sullied — and he knows it. To quote the famed civil libertarian attorney Allen Dershowitz : “Until today, I have defended Mueller against accusations that he is a partisan. But I have now changed my mind. By putting his thumb, indeed his elbow, on the scale of justice in favor of impeachment based upon obstruction of justice, Mueller has revealed his partisan bias.
“He also has distorted the critical role of a prosecutor in our justice system.”
Hopefully Attorney General Barr will find out how the whole episode started and what role the nation’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies played in the process. It is time to know what happened.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
It’s up to Congress now to do its job
Robert Mueller’s first public comments on the Russian investigation declined to exonerate President Trump. He made two clear points:
First, the Russian attack on our election was real, and remains a serious threat to our Democracy.
Second, the obstruction of justice charges were also real, and only a “longstanding justice department policy” prevented him from bringing indictments against President Trump.
His report provides the necessary information for Congress to do their job.
Congress, do your job, by protecting our democracy from foreign attacks and influence, and uphold your constitutional duty to ensure that no one is above the law.
Congress, do your job. Our Constitution requires it. We the People deserve it.
Buzzy Wyland
Greensboro
Trump’s desperation should concern us
Desperation is a dangerous emotion in a leader. I think the president is extremely afraid and reaching a point of desperation. Surely, only desperation would make a leader say, as the president.
Trump governs like an impudent child
Isn’t this Trump something? More like a spoiled child than a mature, intelligent adult.
Do you think he even knows he’s lying? If he does, he goes right on doing it anyway even though we all know it.
After his listing of his many great accomplishments in last week’s speech, I investigated one: How he had accomplished the biggest tax cut in U.S. history, but he never mentioned who got the tax cut.
Did you? I didn’t. (Rather, I should say that after sending my check for $17,000 to Washington, I did get a check back for $15 because I’d paid too much.) It was only his buddy billionaires that got any real tax cuts, not any of us plebeians. And then the infrastructure, which was to be discussed last week (and needs immediate work), was postponed until he gets what he wants from the Democrats.
How did he ever get elected? Not by the popular vote, which went to Clinton, who should be our president, but by the Electoral College, which is long overdue for removal. Let’s get to it so it can never, ever happen again that we’re ruled by an impudent, pouting child.
Gay Cheney
Browns Summit
ent said last week, that he won’t work with his Congress until all of its investigations come to an end.
Surely, only desperation would make a leader refuse to talk to legislators today about the infrastructure that we need so badly.
Kathy Wheeler
Summerfield
E-cigs are gateways to cigarettes for teens
With the news that North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs, it is clear that more needs to be done to address teen e-cigarette use.
Teenagers’ captivation with vaping nowadays is proof of George Santayana’s maxim, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
There is considerable data confirming concurrent usage of both combustible cigarettes and e-cigs. Worse yet, among teens, vapers are almost four times more likely to advance to combustibles than those who do not vape.
So, contrary to any intimation of therapeutic utility for smoking cessation, e-cigarettes are gateways.
E-cigarettes are essentially disguised tobacco products with just enough distinction from their cousins to obscure their own toxic characteristics. Recognizing this, North Carolina should aggressively reinvest in its tobacco-prevention education programs.
Over the past decade, lawmakers have slashed these funds from more than $17 million annually, allocating only $500,000 for youth-prevention efforts last year. Simultaneously, “vaping” by high school students has increased by 894%. Let’s learn from our past.
Let’s direct some of North Carolina’s annual 140 million Tobacco Settlement Agreement dollars against this scourge.
Let’s bypass the hard lesson this time.