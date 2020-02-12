GOP sees abortion as tactic, not a conviciton
Recently the president attended a Right to Life gathering and a few days later a prayer breakfast. Clearly, he is courting his base of Right-to-Lifers and evangelists.
The irony is that he at one time publicly stated that he was OK with abortion, and he embodies anti-Christian attitudes, having committed every one of the Seven Deadly Sins. I find it interesting that twice in the past 20 years the GOP had control of both the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government, with George W. Bush starting in 2000, and until the last election, with Trump. Yet not once did they try to overthrow Roe v. Wade, in contrast to their dozens of attempts to abolish Obamacare.
The reason to me is obvious. If religious anti-abortion single-issue voters (like a number of our acquaintances) no longer had a need to support candidates who were “pro life,” they would leave the GOP because of its otherwise anti-Christian policies. It stinks of hypocrisy and base cynicism.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
Gun ‘sanctuaries’ won’t solve anything
This newspaper has reported on the drive of several citizen groups within North Carolina to create “Second Amendment sanctuaries” with the intent to limit or stop the possibility of implementing controls on the ownership and use of firearms.
There are no other developed countries that have our level of murders and killings due to guns. In the case of school shootings, we must address the root cause of why children are wantonly murdering other children.
But the plain facts are that the ease of obtaining firearms, the lack of any meaningful filters or controls on children and mentally ill people from obtaining firearms, and the pervasive culture of violence in our country have all contributed significantly to the creation of an environment where such murders are shockingly possible.
The lives of our children are more important than our egos and sense of entitlement.
Let’s step away from engaging in hysterics when we speak of controls on gun ownership and move to address the establishment of reasonable controls and regulation on gun ownership, the purchase of ammunition and the types of deadly weapons that should be available to the public.
Antolin Saiz
Summerfield
Hypocritical Dems obsess over Trump
Democrats suffer from obsessive/compulsive disorder with their nonstop stalking, harassing, obstructing and slandering of President Trump. They need an intervention possibly in the form of legal prosecution. Who provides “oversight” for a seditious House of Representatives besides voters?
Vowing to continue to “investigate Trump” (read: create more fake bombshells), Democrats show all voters why they are unfit to represent our constitutional government. With all their energy consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome, they have no time for real issues affecting the country or their voters.
Their banana republic mentality creates the real threat to our form of government, rule of law and the Bill of Rights — proving again they are guilty of what they blame Republicans for. Their “thinking” voters are jumping ship for Republican candidates supporting America First policies, jobs, neighborhood safety and security, and common sense — including black Americans.
Our founders warned us that they had given us a government that requires honorable elected officials. That means honest, dedicated to truth, aligned with the original intent of our Constitution, and working for the best interest of the country and the people they represent.
Team Pelosi/Schiff/Nadler/Schumer fail miserably on all counts.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
A good man loses his job for being honest
Is honesty really the best policy? It’s a tough question to answer, sometimes.
In ancient Greece, Diogenes wandered around carrying a lantern and searching for an honest man. In Washington, DC he would have found several that testified in the Impeachment Inquiry.
Among them is Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. He told the truth, under oath in the Impeachment Inquiry, and now he and brother no longer have their jobs.
There is a vindictive President in the White House, and Vindman must have known what was coming after he testified. I can’t help but admire a person who would speak up as he did.
I think Vindman deserves the Medal of Freedom more than that doctor shopping, misogynistic clown that just got it.
