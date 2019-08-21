If this isn’t racism, then what it is it?
I was perplexed by Gary Abernathy’s column (Aug. 3) claiming that President Trump’s tweets and comments taunting four U.S. Congresswomen of color to go back to their home countries were “stupid, confusing and childish but not racist.” He further argues that “systemic inequality is not racist. It is simply unfair.”
It seems to me that comments or tweets, be they “stupid and confusing” or not, that denigrate four women because of their heritage clearly fall into the category of racism. Furthermore “systemic inequality” that maintains privileges for one class or ethnic group at the expense and harm of others (in President Trump’s case, Latinos and African Americans) is the very definition of racism.
Mr. Abernathy’s own words that seek to absolve President Trump of racism (and many of his ardent followers) instead indict him (and them).
Stan Faeth
Browns Summit
If Trump’s not racist, why the racist words?
Some letters to the editor in recent days have insisted that the president is not a racist. I will respectfully disagree with that opinion. Did the El Paso shooter look to “shoot Mexicans” on his own or was he encouraged by the president’s divisive rhetoric? To quote the president’s favorite news channel, “We report, you decide.”
The president’s opposition to abortion was cited as a reason that he’s not a racist (letter, Aug. 9). There is no logical connection with abortion and racism. If abortion opponents were as concerned about babies as they apparently are about fetuses, maybe fewer fetuses would be aborted.
Lastly, another point was that Democrats have “no love for America.” Excuse me, I am an honorably discharged veteran and a career government employee. I love this country as much as the writer does, I am just strongly opposed to this administration’s divisive rhetoric and policies. As the famous quote states “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
James Galler
Stokesdale
MVP Southgate is not worth the risk
“We do not anticipate long-term or significant impacts.” This is repeated many times in the Draft Environmental Impact Study, commonly following how an aspect of this project could adversely impact our region’s surface water, wetlands, private wells and land. The MVP mainline gained Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval yet continues to amass hundreds of violations, lawsuits and stop work orders.
MVP Southgate would cross 224 water bodies. The Sandy, Banister and Dan rivers are all in the path. The Dan is listed in the National Rivers Inventory, meaning it possesses “outstandingly remarkable natural or cultural values ... considered to be of national significance.” We should be focusing on improving and protecting our rivers and tourism. Any risk to the watershed is a risk to public health, wildlife, tourism and economic development. Our resources are the best assets we have. We can’t afford to risk them for corporate profit and minor temporary benefits.
We all deserve access to clean, drinkable, swimmable and fishable water. We all deserve to keep our land if we choose. We deserve the right of freedom over eminent domain abuse. MVP Southgate is not worth the risk.
Steven Pulliam
Stoneville
The writer is the Dan Riverkeeper.
Democrats definitely do love their country
I find I must take exception to Diane Parnell’s opinion (letter, Aug. 9) that the Democratic Party has no love for America. Quite the contrary, Democrats are concerned with the well-being of our nation, economically, socially and environmentally. While we respect the office of the president, we object to the use of that bully pulpit to instill division in the melting pot, whether due to racism or simply for partisan gain.
Rhetoric is a powerful tool, which Parnell is all too aware of, and employs in her letter. Democrats are not for abortion; they are for a means to eliminate the need for such, while leaving decisions for medical necessity between women, their doctors and a higher power.
With regard to immigration, we recognize the difference between those who come here seeking opportunity and those who beg asylum from adverse conditions U.S. policy has played a part in creating.
We also recognize that today’s problems stem partly from lack of political will from both parties to reform broken immigration policy, for fear of losing votes.
We Democrats love this country and want it to live up to its promise of a “more perfect union,” because therein lies our success.
Roxanne Griffin
Madison
This writer is the chair of the Rockingham County Democratic Party
Trump loves America, so why all the abuse?
I just want to thank Diane Parnell for writing that nice letter regarding President Trump. It is so unusual for anyone to send a letter defending him. It gives me hope that we can still save our beautiful America. I am 93 years old and an independent voter, and since I was able to vote have taken our politics very seriously.
Certainly I do not approve of some of the things our president says, or the way he says them, but I always look at the overall picture. He loves America like I do. He takes abuse like no other president has ever taken 24/7. His beautiful family has to endure the worst insults ever heard.
The Democrats certainly have followed Hillary Clinton’s instructions to the letter. She said: “Resist! Resist! Resist!” They have obliged, big time. The first time I was impressed was when he put Christ back in Christmas! I felt sad instead of happy when everyone was saying “Happy Holidays.”
My friends, please take time to check carefully the things you are frustrated with. Don’t let hate rule your life. You will sleep so much better when you spread love instead.