Here’s why we are not in a better place today
Today’s politics gives credence to the party that misleads the most. History has shown that the greater misinformation a political party gives the public about its opponent the more negative effect it has on the opposing party.
Lies have taken down the most qualified woman to ever run for president of the United States.
Lies were told to smear a former president about where he was born and his religion.
Lies were told that mass shootings and climate change were both hoaxes.
Lies were spread about the Obama health care plan, as were lies about the Republicans’ opponent being the party of debt even as the GOP runs up the debt with tax cuts for the rich.
These lies have resulted in our country regressing to the days where laws made it harder for citizens to vote. The Southern Coalition for Social Justice estimates that 69,386 people in North Carolina couldn’t vote last election.
Norman Orstien and Thomas Mann, two well-respected political scholars, said it best: “The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence, science and dismissive of the legitimacy of it political opposition.”
America, are we that gullible? Apparently we are.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
The collateral damage of carbon is significant
The unprecedented, catastrophic Australian bush fires rage on. Who foots the bill? The taxpayers there will pay billions for this extreme consequence of climate change.
Economists teach that carbon pollution is a fossil fuel-sourced energy “negative externality.” An “externality” occurs when a market transaction affects people who are not involved in that transaction. For example, when I buy power from Duke Energy, its fossil fuel generator emits carbon pollution — a price not included in my bill. I pay for the electricity, which compensates the electricity retailer, distributor, transmission company and the fueled generator.
But people (and nature) who are adversely affected by carbon pollution receive no compensation, suffering a “negative externality.” Too much electricity is produced by burning fossil fuels because buyers of that electricity do not face the full costs.
If they did, they would buy less and incentivize the free markets to search for cheaper, less-polluting sources of energy like wind and solar.
Save us taxpayers from shouldering the ultimate climate change costs like the current Australians.
Call your member of Congress to support a bipartisan solution: HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which will prevent taxpayers from covering the future costs of natural catastrophes caused by carbon pollution.
Minta Phillips
Julian
Make affordability of electricity a factor
As a fixed-income older adult, I manage my monthly expenses down to every nickel and penny. Although the affordability of electricity isn’t a charge of the N.C. Utilities Commission, it is important for the commission to take into consideration the fact that fixed-income seniors do not have the ability to shoulder regular rate hikes.
I do appreciate the fact that this year’s rate hike request by Duke Carolinas did not include a monthly service charge. But fixed-income retirees and limited-income households will have a difficult time keeping pace with this year’s increase and other grid spending that will be billed back to us.
I look forward to learning more about the company’s proposed stakeholder groups on low income. As it stands, our backs are against the wall when it comes to continually rising electricity costs.
Robert C. Gerken
Greensboro
The writer is a member of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature and an AARP volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.