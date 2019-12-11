Sen. Burr’s comments on Ukraine disappoint
Why does North Carolina get congressmen and senators who put themselves first and forget that they have taken an oath to defend the Constitution and the United States while representing all of us? Do they have any self-respect?
Now it is Sen. Richard Burr’s turn on the factual merry-go-round. As the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he announced months ago that evidence from all branches of the intelligence community found that it was Russia and only Russia and it’s operatives that interfered in the 2016 election.
Then on Tuesday he changed his position and stated that maybe it was Ukraine after all. What size are his flip-flops?
Russia wants to swallow Ukraine in order to control Black Sea shipping, gas and oil transmission and to begin the restoration of the Russian empire. We need an independent Ukraine to serve as a buffer for the rest of Europe.
Seriously, Senator, show us that you support efforts to resist Russia and Putin. Your actions show otherwise.
Rodna Hurewitz
Whitsett
The NFL shouldn’t honor a dog abuser
The NFL is about to reward one of the most violent animal abusers in the history of animal cruelty. For years, Michael Vick, a rich NFL athlete, slaughtered hundreds upon hundreds of dogs in his ugly dog-fighting empire, often killing the dogs by his own hand. Read the testimony and/or the book (“The Lost Dogs”) — it’s an absolute horror story!
Now the NFL wants to honor Vick at the 2020 Pro Bowl. Another supposedly rehabilitated NFL criminal, except that Vick isn’t rehabilitated and isn’t sorry. In his own words: “Yeah, fine, I killed the dogs. I hung them. I slammed them. I killed all of them. I lost (expletive) millions, all over some (expletive) dogs.” Dogs beaten to death, hanged, drowned, electrocuted, shot and otherwise tortured — Vick’s crimes were heinous. In my opinion, he received only a slap on the wrist, and he isn’t sorry, except for the lost “millions”! His prepared statements differ markedly from his spontaneous responses. And now the NFL wants to honor this despicable criminal before the entire nation? Have we no shame?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
Lawmakers should counter Duke’s power
It is past due for lawmakers and institutions tied to Duke Energy put an end to the corporation’s unchecked power. During Duke Energy’s campaign against rooftop solar, the corporation targeted African American leaders in the state, misinforming them that solar energy in North Carolina would hurt the poor.
In 2014, Duke Energy North Carolina air and water to the extent that the state was deemed one of the sites with the “worst contamination” of coal ash. It is estimated that clean-up at even one contaminated location will take 32 years. Duke Energy gets away with these inhumane actions by controlling the government through donations. In 2017, Duke Energy spent more than $3 million lobbying in North Carolina on local and federal PACs and influencing the Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina.
Given that Duke Energy is a corporation, it could be argued that we can’t expect any better of them than to chase profits. However, even if this is true, we must demand better of our lawmakers. Check Duke Energy. Otherwise, Duke will not only destroy our environment but continue to raise rates and rip off customers without any checks to its power.
Allison Bunker
Durham
UNCG is confident that allegations are untrue
Regarding the Associated Press story “UNCG faces lawsuit over harassment, retaliation”:
UNCG is fully committed to providing an inclusive, safe, non-discriminatory environment for learning, living and working — and to thoroughly investigating any allegations of incidents that run counter to these fundamental requirements and principles.
We have read the recent media coverage of the lawsuit that includes UNCG and our nursing school. While it is unfortunate that the plaintiff’s attorney has endeavored to try this case through the media, it is inappropriate for us to share details in the press and outside of the formal, and more complete, legal process.
We are fully confident the facts of this case will show the allegations related to UNCG are not true. As our filings in this case have demonstrated, the plaintiff cannot establish a connection between her dismissal from the program and her harassment claim.
We must be absolutely clear: We will not allow any student to receive a degree they have not earned from any program at UNCG when the academic and/or clinical record is clear that one has not been earned — especially in a lifesaving discipline like nursing.
We have an award-winning nursing program with a strong national reputation built on high standards and uncompromising integrity. Every year, UNCG graduates hundreds of qualified nurses who serve communities across our state and around the country. These graduates are well-respected for their knowledge, clinical skills and high degree of preparation.
Dana Dunn
Greensboro
The writer is provost at UNC-Greensboro.
