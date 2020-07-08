REIDSVILLE Paul Wright Wray, 91, went home to be with the Lord on July 4th, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memory Garden with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Paul was born in Alamance County to the late Brodie E. Wray and Lillian Wright Wray. He served his country in the U.S. Army where he fought in the Korean War. He retired from Miller Brewing Company. Paul was a long-time member of Covington Wesleyan Church. He loved fishing, coin collecting and watching old westerns. Most of all, he loved his family and his Lord and Savior. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Margie Wray; daughter, Karen Wray and son, Keith Wray; grandchildren, Michael Smith and Martin Jenkins; sisters, Frances Stephens and Ruby Phelps. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lula Jenkins Wray; sons, Gary Wray and wife Debbie, Bill Jenkins and wife Judy, Randy Jenkins and wife Sally; daughters, Lola Petty and husband Sam, Jeanette Arthur and husband Steve; 29 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Martin; special niece, Brenda Phelps, as well as a large and loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
