REIDSVILLE On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Sarah"Sookie" Hankins Wood of Reidsville, NC, loving wife, mother and "granny," went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christat Hospice of Rockingham County. Amemorial servicewill be held at 11 a.m. on ***Saturday, March 21st ***at Fair Funeral Home,432 Boone Road,Eden, NC. Following the service, the family will receive family and friends at the Morehead-Fair House. She was born in Spray, NC and grew up in Carolina Heights, which she loved to visit and share fond memories. She was young at heart and had azest for life that showed in everything she did from raising her children, camping, boating, tennis,animals, and blazedtrails on their property for herself and grandchildren to enjoy during"Camp Granny's." Her passion for tennis earned her the singles champion title at the Walden Lake Golf & Country Club, Plant City, FLformany years and she was ranked among thetop female players in FL during the late '70s/early '80s. Sarah and Budreturned to NC in 1983to be closer to family,builta log cabin on the Dan River and loved to share theirproperty with friends and family. A small beagle showed up in 1986 and from there she began giving strays a home.She also took care of homeless animals by providing them with food and vet care.Sheloved taking care of the Hankins family plot atthe Woodlawn/Meeks Cemetery, but didn't stop there...she hauled water, planted grass, flowers, andtended all the adjacent plotsfor many years. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George "Bud" Wood, two daughters, Diane Peyton (Dennis) of Plant City, FL and Karen Noakes (Randy) of Midlothian, VA; sister, Garnetta Turner of Madison, NC; grandchildren: William "Bill" Wood (Khori), Melissa Muta (Brian), Jason Von Moll (Lexi Martin), Kristin Hoddinott (George), Lorie Von Moll, Kaley Dolby (Ian), and Tyler Wood; great-grandchildren: Lincolnand Kamden Hoddinott, Keean Von Moll, Oaklyn, Lennox, and Hazel Dolby; numerous nieces, nephews, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law; and was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Elizabeth Hankins, sons Alan and John Wood, and nine siblings. In lieu of flowers, please send donations tofriendsofedenanimalshelter@ gmail.comor toa no-kill animal shelter of your choice in Sarah's honor. Online condolences to www.fairfuneralhome.com.
