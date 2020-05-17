EDEN HARRY LEE WILSON, 75, of Eden passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence. To honor Mr. Wilson's wishes, there will be no service. Harry was born in Grayson County, Virginia on May 2, 1945, a son of Burton Wilson and Beulah Crowder Wilson, both deceased. He was a truck driver for several trucking companies in his career. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Spears, Thelma Wilson and Clifford Wilson. He is survived by his brother, Eddie Wilson (Linda); his sister Ethel Mae Leonard; his son, Clifford N. Wilson, Jr. (Bobbie); his grandchildren, Stacy Purdy, Harley Gillispie (Mitch), Breanna Rodgers, Amos Wilson, Austin Wilson and 12 great-grandchildren.

