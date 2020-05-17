EDEN HARRY LEE WILSON, 75, of Eden passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence. To honor Mr. Wilson's wishes, there will be no service. Harry was born in Grayson County, Virginia on May 2, 1945, a son of Burton Wilson and Beulah Crowder Wilson, both deceased. He was a truck driver for several trucking companies in his career. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Spears, Thelma Wilson and Clifford Wilson. He is survived by his brother, Eddie Wilson (Linda); his sister Ethel Mae Leonard; his son, Clifford N. Wilson, Jr. (Bobbie); his grandchildren, Stacy Purdy, Harley Gillispie (Mitch), Breanna Rodgers, Amos Wilson, Austin Wilson and 12 great-grandchildren.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.