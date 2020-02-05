PROVIDENCE Tommy Lee Williams, 64, of Providence, NC, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home. There will be no formal funeral service. He was a native of Reidsville, NC and was the youngest of the Williams triplets. He was a son of the late George Wilson Williams and the late Frankie Teague Altland and had lived in Providence, NC since 2011. A retired employee of Corning Glass in Danville, VA, he was a veteran of the US Navy from 1973 till 1976, where he served aboard the USS America. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: George G. Williams, and sisters: Linda Joyce Garner and Elizabeth Ann Bailey. Survivors include his wife: Shelia Lewis Williams of the home, his children: Jason P. Williams (Wendy) of Reidsville, Jessica W. Doran (Tadd) of Waxhaw, Taylor L. Williams of Asheville, step-children: T.J. Ashburn (Beth) of Pelham, Shannon Franklin (Clint) of Gibsonville, sister: Terri W. Setzer of Reidsville, brother; Tony L. Williams (Rose) of Roxboro, brother-in-law: Paul Lewis, Jr. (Kim) of Reidsville and sister-in-law: Cindy L. Ulma of Pelham, beautiful grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. His good buddy Dean Wray (Go Carolina Tarheels). Memorials can be made to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made to: www.cittyfh.com.
