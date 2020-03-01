SAN DIEGO, CA ROBERT JOSEPH WHARTON, AGE 69, OF San Diego, CA, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 23, 1950 in Suffolk, VA to the late Herman F. Wharton and Olga Salese Wharton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Herman Wharton. He graduated from Fieldale-Collinsville High School and East Carolina University. He served in the Air Force as captain and was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He worked for Northrop Grumman as a software system engineer until his retirement. Robert was an avid world traveler, enjoyed a lifetime of physical activity, and cherished time spent with friends and family. Robert is survived by his son James Rafay (Amanda), his grandchildren Kaitlin, Alex, and Aaron of Saint Johns, FL; sister Elizabeth W. Gillispie; brothers Michael A. Wharton and Patrick G. Wharton; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at Greenview Cemetery in Reidsville, NC, with military rites. Father Frank Seabo, pastor of Holy Infant Catholic Church, will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Duke University - directed to the John Wharton Scholarship Fund and addressed to Box 90681, Durham, NC 27708-0591. Citty Funeral Home, Reidsville, NC is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cittyfh.com.
