KERNERSVILLE Edgar Udell Weston, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019. A graveside service was held 11 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. A native of Rockingham County, NC, Edgar was the husband of the late Kay Smith Weston and the son of the late Edgar Udell Weston, Sr. and Mildred Williams Weston. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survivors include his two daughters; three sons; stepson, Cecil Tilley and wife, LuAnn of Yadkinville, NC; stepdaughter, Carolyn Brown and husband, Wayne of Sandy Ridge, NC; and several grandchildren. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.
