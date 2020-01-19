CASCADE, VA HILDA SMITH WEDDLE, AGE 94, OF MICHAUX Road, Cascade, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Health Care. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A meal will be held immediately following the service at Willis Memorial Baptist Church. A private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Monday. Mrs. Weddle was born February 15, 1925 in Pittsylvania County; she was the youngest daughter of the late Floyd Stephen Smith and Sallie Seymour Smith. She lived in Cascade her entire life and was retired postmaster of Cascade and charter member of Willis Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death, along with her parents, by her husband of sixty-nine years, Joe Alden Weddle, whom she married on December 4, 1946; 5 brothers, Irving "C.I." Smith, Bartley Smith, Eugene "Gene" Smith, Thomas "Tom" Smith and Floyd William "Bill" Smith; 4 sisters, Vergie Smith, Catherine Smith Robertson, Mary Smith Heslep and Jettie Smith Taylor. Survivors are daughter and son-in-law, Joan Weddle Whitt and Bobby Whitt of Raleigh; granddaughter, Shannon Thompson Oliver and great-grandson, Andrew "Drew" Oliver of Holly Springs, NC and many nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Willis Memorial Baptist Church, 5212 Cascade Road, Cascade, VA 24069. Online condolences offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Weddle, Hilda Smith
To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Weddle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.