REIDSVILLE Faye Dean Watson, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at her home. Faye Dean was born to the late Edward and Doris Page on December 17, 1942 in Reidsville, NC. She was a star basketball player at Ruffin High School where she graduated. She was crowned Miss Ruffin and Miss Reidsville and was also a contestant in the Miss North Carolina pageant. Faye Dean loved to sew and for a period of time it was her livelihood which was also a passion of hers. When Faye Dean retired from Ball Corporation, she enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally. She also began volunteering throughout different departments at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. Having been a breast cancer survivor, Faye Dean became an advocate for the Relay for Life Foundation. Much of her time was spent raising money, gifts and leading the Calvary Baptist Relay Team. Through her leadership, she inspired others to become involved in the Relay for Life Foundation and helped them to start their own events and fundraisers. Faye Dean was loved by all who knew her and was an inspiration to many people throughout her life. She loved the Dixon and Page family reunions and holiday gatherings with her immediate family. She enjoyed her monthly dinners with both her Ruffin High School classmates and former coworkers from Miller Brewing Can Plant. She also enjoyed spending time playing games with her friends on Tuesdays. She will be remembered as a faithful Christian and loyal servant to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and she instilled that faith in her children. Apart from her being a Christian, it was most important for her to know that her children were also Christians. Faye Dean is survived by her husband of nine years, Joe Slaughter; children, Chuck Watson, Teresa Ellis and husband James, Kevin Watson; grandchildren, Tiffany Watson, Kristin Pennell, Taylor Hamlett, Cody Hamlett, Morgan Watson; great-grandson, Colton Watson; and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Relay for Life Team, 7860 NC-87, Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
