EDEN Donald "Donnie" Wayne Warren, Sr., age 80, of Harrington's Corner, Eden, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held at the Morehead-Fair House following the graveside committal service. Donnie was born June 9, 1939, in the Spray section of Eden to the late Joseph Swanson Warren and Maybelle Washburn Warren. He was a lifelong resident of Eden. He was a graduate of Tri-City High School, class of 1957, where he played football, and later received his associate's degree from Phillips Business School. Donnie was an avid sports fan, especially when UNC was involved. He retired from E. I. Dupont and was a member of First Baptist Church of Draper. He was a true gentleman who spent a lot of time after retirement caring for others. He always put others' needs ahead of his own. Preceding him in death along with his parents was his first wife Frances Hopkins Warren and four brothers and one sister. Surviving are wife, Lucy Reynolds Warren of the home; two sons, Donald Wayne Warren, Jr. and wife Karen of Chesapeake, VA and David William Warren of Cary; grandson, Christopher Thomas Warren of Chesapeake, VA; sister-in-law, Barbara Hopkins Smith of Eden; stepsons, Arthur Patrick Beecher of E. Wareham, MA and John David Beecher of Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Draper, 1017 Fieldcrest Road, Eden, NC 27288 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 520, Chicago, IL 60611. Online condolences to www.fairfuneralhome.com.
