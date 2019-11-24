ELON MRS. NORA TREVA GANN WARD, AGE 77, OF ELON, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center after several weeks of failing health. Born in Rockingham County, she was the daughter of the late William Sterling Gann and the late Maude Walla Windsor Gann and was married for over 53 years to Robert Spencer "Penn" Ward, who passed in 2012. She retired from Step By Step Daycare and was a fulltime mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Ward is survived by her three sons, Robert A. "Bobby" Ward, David S. Ward and wife, Robin, and William S. Ward and wife, Penny, all of Elon; four grandchildren, William S. Ward and wife, Kelley, Blake A. Ward, Danielle Ward and Remington L. Ward; four stepgrandchildren, Erica Burgess, Tori Johnson, Andy Morris and wife, Jennan, Matthew Morris; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Sierra Morris, Erin Morris and Ryan Morris; two sisters, Mary Ann Page of Reidsville and Rose McKinney of Ruffin; a brother, Joe Gann and wife, Pam of Manassas, VA; sister-in-law, Jeanette Ward Bland; and a brother-in-law, Cecil W. Bland, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters, Blossom Solseth, Becky Holt and Linda Allen; and a brother, William "Billy" Gann. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cherry Grove Baptist Church by Rev. Danny Sartin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence. In honor of Treva's love of children, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
