EDEN MR. JOSHUA MARK WALKER, 31, PASSED AWAY ON Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service was held at 5 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Charity Baptist Church. The family received friends from 4 to 5 p.m. before the service at the church. Josh was born in Eden on February 1, 1988, a son of Mark Walker and the late Tara Hall Harrell. He was a loving son, grandson and brother. He is survived by his father Mark Walker and friend Alice Sutton of Reidsville; his siblings, Joey Walker of Reidsville, Kendall Walker Pruitt and husband Scotty of Reidsville, Carley Harrell of Eden, his stepbrother, Justin Hunter of Reidsville; his stepsister, Jessica Harrell Barley and husband Joshua of Reidsville; his stepmother, Michelle Roberts; his grandmother, Kathryn K. Cliborne and husband Kempy; his grandfather, Ken Hall and wife Neplus; his fiancée, Aranda Tatum; his aunt, Peyton Hall Lambert and her children, Josie and Bryce; and his nieces and nephews, Arianna Casey, Kailey Pruitt, Kinsley Pruitt, Journie Pruitt, Jonah Lee and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Charity Baptist Church, 642 Lee Street, Eden, NC 27288. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mr. Walker.
