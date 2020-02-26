GREENSBORO Roy E. Truslow, MD died Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, at the age of 98. He was born July 27, 1921 in Draper, NC to Grover Cleveland Truslow and Sadie Price Anderson. He leaves a daughter Janet Truslow of NY, a son Robert Truslow of MA, and son William W. Truslow, MD and wife Mary Sears Truslow of Greensboro. He also leaves grandchildren Dr. Caroline Latterman (husband Jeremy), Evan Morrison (Britney Owens), and Davis Truslow, JD (fiancée Alexis Cardile) and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Gray Latterman. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Caroline "Tine" Gray Truslow, formerly of Winston-Salem. He was also predeceased by his brothers Maynard (Bill), Jake, Frank and Joe, and sisters Polly Lauder, Virginia Neal and Ruth Mitchell. Roy was the 7th child of 8 children and when he was born weighing 14.5 lbs.: people walked from miles away to see the large baby. A graduate of Leaksville High School, he went on to Wake Forest College where he served as president of both Sigma Phi Epsilon and the Greek Council in his senior year. He then went on to graduate from Bowman Gray School of Medicine. While he was in medical school, he was drafted into the US Army in an Army Specialist Training Program. Dr. Truslow completed his internship at Ohio State. Dr Truslow married Caroline Gray Truslow in 1946 and they spent the first two years of their marriage at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, UT, where he was head of Civilian Emergency Services. On being discharged with the rank of captain, the couple returned to Winston-Salem. Shortly after his service in the Army, the family moved to Arlington, VA while he completed his radiology fellowship training at Georgetown University. In 1952, he accepted the position as the first radiologist in Rockingham County, NC and served both Annie Penn Memorial Hospital in Reidsville and Leaksville Hospital. His first duties were to set up the Radiology Department, order and oversee the installment of all equipment and hire the staff. He retired from that position in 1988. As an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Reidsville, he served both as a deacon and later as an elder. In addition, he was active in the Rotary Club of Reidsville and was a dedicated walker. He could often be seen walking through town and around the Pennrose Mall area, sometimes outfitted in a red bathing suit and no shirt, and wingtip shoes. Dr. and Mrs. Truslow set up the first endowed scholarship for students at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine (now Wake Forest Medical School); and scholarships at Rockingham Community College; East Carolina School of Medicine; Agnes Scott College; and Salem Academy. Roy and Tine were both avid world travelers and they visited 78 countries during their long lives. Roy loved to share entertaining stories with his family and friends, who would beg him to retell them over and over. He had a keen sense of humor and a knack for remembering people's names. He loved his hobby of building furniture and supplied his family with beautiful examples of his work. He loved eating at the Coliseum Café on Fridays with his family and flirting with the wait staff who flirted back. Roy spent his last 7 years as an independent resident at Abbotswood at Irving Park, where he enjoyed meeting new friends and participating in the activities. He even appeared as a model in one of their advertisements for fun living at Abbotswood. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Abbotswood for their commitment to the residents and taking great care of Roy. The family would also like to thank the nurses at Beacon Place that provided excellent care that helped Roy ease on down the road as he "left town." A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 318 S Main Street, Reidsville, NC on Saturday, February 29. Visitation will follow at the church and lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Free Clinic of Rockingham County at 315 S. Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem (2901 Lyndhurst Ave, Winston-Salem, NC) is in charge of the arrangements.
