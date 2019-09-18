GREENSBORO Marlene Rigney Thornton, 92, was born in 1927, died in her home and moved to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face. Marlene was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Marlene loved well and was loved by many. Marlene loved the Lord Jesus Christ and she was a faithful member of Living Way Church in Greensboro, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy Rigney and Momie Wayne Rowe Rigney; sisters, Joy Marie and Jewel; her husband Paul Russel Thornton Sr.; daughter, Violet Fain Findley; step daughter, Elizabeth "Ann" Key; and grandson, Paul "Rusty" Thornton III. Marlene is survived by stepson, Paul "Russell" Thornton II, (Iris), stepdaughters: Nell Waldron and Linda Stone; eight grandchildren, Lucy (Steve), Daniel (Tonya), Avalee, Marlene (Johnny), Mark (Reesie), Kelly (Ron), Lynn (Clyde), Dustin (Alisha): twelve great-grandchildren, Charlie, Abby, Ethan, Holly, Jessica, Levi, Brett, Abby, Kara, Katie, Jaden and Wanda and four great-nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life service on Friday, 7 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the funeral home. There will be a sunrise graveside service on Saturday, 7:30 a.m., for family and friends at Guilford Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Living Way Church, 4433 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
