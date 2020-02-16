GREENSBORO MRS. HELEN ALVIS THORNBERRY, 97, WENT home to be with her husband and her Lord and Savior peacefully Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living. A funeral service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, was held at Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC. Interment was in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Helen was born June 17, 1922 in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the late Samuel and Nellie Alvis. She was a member of Rankin Baptist Church, where she served there in many capacities. Some of those being, Girls in Action leader, Flower Committee, Sunday School teacher, Pulpit Search Committee and any other area where she could help. She was a Southern Baptist foreign missionary along with her husband, Chaplain Roy V. Thornberry, Jr., in Okinawa, Japan two different times. While at Koza Baptist Church, she taught the Japanese ladies, married to American servicemen, how to speak English, set a nice table and bake a "chocolate cake." She will be remembered for her love of gardening, setting a beautiful table using one of her many sets of China, the many family dinner nights, but most of all her unconditional love for her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Chaplain Roy V. Thornberry, Jr.; son Roy Vernon Thornberry III; sisters, Idell Cross (Rev. Charles) and Jessie Hilliard (Palmer), brothers, "Red," S.G., Weldon, and Howard Alvis. Survivors include her daughter Chris Roe (Dr. Ronald); son, Richard Douglas Thornberry; grandchildren Kimberly Barnes (Barry), Richard Douglas Thornberry, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lukas, and Madelyn Barnes as well as several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Memorials may be made to Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405 or to Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405.
