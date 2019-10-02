EDEN Lewis Wade Stultz, 82, of Hampton Road in Eden, passed away Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at Immanuel Friends Church with burial to follow in Dan View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Mr. Stultz was born January 26, 1937 in Snow Creek, Virginia, to the late George Anderson Stultz and Ethel Thompson Stultz. He graduated from Tri-City High School, class of 1955. Lewis was a member of Immanuel Friends Church where he served as long-time trustee and head usher. He was a retiree of Duke Energy, Dan River Steam Station as a maintenance planner supervisor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Hairfield Stultz, of the home; daughter, Meleah Lloyd and husband, Bruce, of Eden; granddaughter, Shayna Lloyd of Eden; and brother, Ira Stultz and wife, Mary of Mt. Ulla, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruby Isley, Ruth Trent, Mamie Major, and an infant sister; along with four brothers, G.A., Willis, Willard, and Jim Stultz. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
