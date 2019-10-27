EDEN JOHN HOWARD Stafford, Jr., 61, of Eden, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019, at UNC-Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Eden. Mr. Stafford was born March 12, 1958 in Greenwood, SC to the late John Howard Stafford, Sr. and Esther Wagner Stafford. He was a 30-year resident of the ARC #1 Group Home in Reidsville. He is survived by two sisters, Cynthia Shepherd of Eden and Liz Stafford of Raleigh; brother, Jerry Stafford of Reidsville; his special friend, Reba Stephenson of Reidsville; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Molly Bray. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.