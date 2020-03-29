REIDSVILLE HALLIE B. SOUTHARD, 92, WENT HOME TO BE with the Lord on March 19, 2020. The family welcomed visitors at the home, 2631 Hwy 158, Reidsville. A private service was held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Pastor Wendell Edwards and Pastor Peter Dodge officiated. Immediately after the funeral, there was a graveside service at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Hallie was a lifetime resident of Rockingham County. She was a longtime employee of American Tobacco. She was an active member of Reidsville Alliance Church. She loved fishing, hunting sea shells, cooking, sewing, painting, and crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Oscar Southard and their daughter, Inez Southard Fitch. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Southard Edwards; grandsons, Gerald Y. Fitch and wife, Mary and Jonathan D. Edwards and wife, Cristie; granddaughters, Stephanie Andrew and husband, Kevin, and Sharon Swaney and husband, Heath; great-grandchildren; Megan and Caitlyn Fitch, Amanda DiGregorio and husband, Joey, Emily Edwards, Ryan, Lynsey and Tyler Swaney, Lauren and Devin Andrew. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County.
