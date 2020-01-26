MADISON, SC KEITH Francis Smith, 83, of Madison, South Carolina, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Rockingham County Hospice, NC. He was born March 25, 1937, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, the son of late Stella Gilsinger and Howard Smith. He was the middle child of 3 siblings. Married Karolyn Breece September 6 1959 (div.) He worked as general contractor in several states throughout the country. He is survived by his ex-wife Karolyn Fredricksen of South Sioux City, NE, daughter Kathy Fender of Fremont, NE; son Kirk Smith of Eden, NC, daughter and son-in-law Karen and Jim Stafford of Ware, MA, daughter and son-in-law Kristen and Nick Wilen of Cameron, SC, son Keith Smith of Madison, NC, daughter Kendra Smith of Minooka, IL, and son Kyle Smith of South Sioux City, NE; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and sister Norma DeGonzague of Sierra Vista, AZ. He was preceded in death by his infant son; mother Stella Gilsinger, father Howard Smith, and his sister Susan Allen.
