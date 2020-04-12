WALLACE SLADE Greensboro Wallace Slade, 83, passed away Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 20, 1937 to Joe Slade and Eunice Breeze. He was a graduate of Brown Summit High School, class of 1956 and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retiree of Hefner Tire (20 years of service). Mr. Slade was a faithful member of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Reidsville where he served with the Board of Ushers and Deacons. Survivors include devoted wife of 56 years, Mary Turner Slade; daughter, Denise (Ron); sons, Emmanuel, Keith, and Rodney (Kala); grandsons, Manjou and Tyler; granddaughters, Kiana and Adriana; great-grandsons, Tristan and Nova; sisters, Willie Mae, Clarise, Annie Mae, Louise, and Evanelle; brothers, Donnel and Roy Lee; other relatives and many cherished friends. A viewing and celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
