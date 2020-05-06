Salisbury Mrs. Lind Giles Shermer, 86, of Salis bury, NC, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born February 21, 1934 in New Kensington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Zora Matthews Giles and William Everett Giles. Mrs. Shermer was a graduate of RJ Reynolds High School and attended Greensboro College. Mrs. Shermer had many talents and interests. She taught swimming lessons at the YMCA, was a Girl Scout leader for 25 years; she was a lifelong artist painting various items and enjoyed showing them at craft shows. She loved to travel, cross country camping and visiting all of the National Parks and enjoyed spending time at their beach house in North Myrtle Beach. Mrs. Shermer was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Preceding her in death are her husband, Gordon Hauser Shermer, and daughter, Deborah Annette Shermer. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Brad Shermer (Jennifer) of Salisbury, NC; Thad Shermer (Karen) of Wentworth, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Shermer, Kyle Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Joshua Helms-Shermer (Lindsay), Garrett Shermer; great-granddaughter, Harper Helms-Shermer and her beloved Boston terrier, Mickey. Private family graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Girl Scouts Hornets Nest Council, Rowan County, 7007 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shermer family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

