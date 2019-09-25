REIDSVILLE James Michael "Mike" Sharpe, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at New Lebanon Christian Church Cemetery, 521 Huffines Mill Road, Reidsville, NC with Pastor Mickey Alcorn officiating. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home. Mike was born in Rockingham County to the late Ray and Notre Webb Sharpe. He graduated from Reidsville Sr. High and later Rockingham Community College. He was formerly employed as a driver for the Rockingham County Land Fill. He attended Bible Baptist Church. He was a committed family man and especially loved his grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Sharpe Jarrett and brother, Gene Sharpe. He is survived by his wife, Kay Sharpe of the home; stepchildren, Stephanie Kell and Eric Kennedy and wife, Sarah; brother, Randy Sharpe; sister, Shelia Sharpe and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County at P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Bible Baptist Awanas, 1213 Boyd Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.