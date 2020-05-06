Reidsville Fisherman, a character, "the roar," and friend to many, Donald Ray Sharpe left the small lakes and oceans of this earth to fish the vast water of Heaven, on May 2, 2020. He didn't go quietly in the night because that just wasn't his style, but left kicking and fighting hard for the past seven weeks. Alas, his body was just too tired. Donnie went to Bethany Elementary/High School, served in the Navy, and was a retired plumber. He loved projects and was always in planning mode. He had a brilliant mind that could engineer and fix anything. His passion for fishing and being on the water, is where he was at peace (unless his line broke). He was born February 5, 1945 to the late Jesse Roy Sharpe and Ruby Sheldon Cayton Sharpe. He leaves behind his wife, Christine Bullins Sharpe; daughter, Christy Anderson (David); son, Brian Sharpe; grandsons, Austin Sharpe, Christian Anderson, and Tyler Anderson (Emily); brothers, J.R. Sharpe, Jr. (Susan), and Tommy Sharpe (Dee); sister, Linda ElHady (Ahmed-deceased), numerous nieces and nephews he thoroughly enjoyed pranking; beloved in-laws; extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by sister, Gloria Walker (L.A.-deceased). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, because of his love to feed others, please make donations to your local food bank. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
