REIDSVILLE Darrell Wayne Scearce, 60, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Wake Med. Raleigh, surrounded by his family. The family will see friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Inurnment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Darrell was born in Rockingham County to the late James and Geraldine Isley Scearce and was a jack-of-all-trades. He is survived by his son, Dalton Scearce; daughters, Brianna Dalrymple and husband, Bryan, Bethany Scearce and Haven Scearce; grandchildren, Raelynne Dalrymple, Rhett Dalrymple and Kai Scearce; brothers, W.L. Mckinney and Donnie McKinney; sisters, Tammy Scearce, Cristy Walker and husband, Tony and Misty Manring and husband, Mark, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members whom he loved. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.