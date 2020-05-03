REIDSVILLE JAMES Winthrop "J.W." Saunders, 54, of Reidsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ron Tuck officiating. The family will be at 10554 US Hwy 158, Reidsville, NC 27320. James was born in Rockingham County to Margaret Ann Collins Saunders Pruitt and the late James Roland Saunders. He was the owner/operator for J.W. Saunders Construction Company for 16 years. J.W. never met a stranger and was unique in his own way. J.W. was loved by many who knew him and will be greatly missed. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister Wendy Saunders Wheeler; maternal grandparents, Nannie and Gilbert Collins; paternal grandparents, Rob and Virginia Saunders. He is survived by his mother, Margaret C. Pruitt; daughter, Cynthia Ann Saunders and fiance, Cory Gunn; niece, Emalea Ann Wheeler; special friend and companion, Kathy Williams. The family would like to offer special thanks to Gary Wray.
