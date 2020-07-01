HIGH POINT Matthew Steven Robertson, age 34, tragically passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from a work-related accident. A public graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Floral Garden Park Cemetery, 1730 W. English Road, High Point, NC. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no formal visitation. Matthew was born May 17, 1986 and grew up in Rockingham County. He was the son of Johnny Moore Robertson of Southport, NC and Brenda Klubert Wilson and Keith Wilson of Eden, NC. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his bride of 18 months and the love of his life, Lindsay Swaim Robertson; a brother, Mark Robertson; parents-in-law, Ed and Jayn Safrit Swaim; Lindsay's maternal grandmother, Betty Safrit, all of High Point; a special aunt, India Davis, whom he loved dearly; and his one and only fur-baby, Zoey. Matthew was employed at the Alderman Company for over 9 years, where he and Lindsay first met. He graduated with honors from GTCC in business administration and was enrolled this fall to pursue his bachelor's degree at UNCG. He was a diehard Duke Blue Devils fan and avid New York Giants fan. Matthew especially enjoyed the music of Zack Brown and Justin Timberlake. He was quiet by nature, but was filled with love and compassion. Matthew was gifted with the ability to work with his hands, whether by carpentry skills or working in the yard. He was most blessed with his accurate knowledge of the scriptures, too. In Matthew's memory, memorial contributions may be made to: the Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences and special memories may be left with the family at www.sechrestsfunerals.com. Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point is honored to assist the Robertson family.

