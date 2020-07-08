GREENSBORO Linda Denise Roberts, 65, formerly of Reidsville, passed away July 6, 2020. Survivors include sons, Joshua Roberts and Gerald Roberts; grandchildren, Angelia Roberts, Diamond Roberts and Joshua Roberts, Jr.; aunts, Alease Galloway and Jennifer Wilson; cousin, Allison Thomas; other relatives and friends. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

