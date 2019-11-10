STONEVILLE RACHEL VIRginia Solomon Price, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at UNC-Rockingham Rehab and Nursing Care Center in Eden. There will be no formal service, per Mrs. Price's request. However, the family will be meeting at her home on Center Meeting House Road in Stoneville. Mrs. Price was born December 20, 1929 in Ridgeway, VA, to the late Robert A. Solomon and Ethel Joyce Solomon. She is survived by her four sons, Bruce Price (Wanda), Gary Price, (Shirley), Donnie Price (Jan), and James Price, all of Stoneville; two daughters, Mary Ann Angle (Larry) of Mt. Juliet, TN and Betty Howell (Chuck) of Denver, NC; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ruben Solomon, Morton Solomon, and Johnny Solomon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Tennyson Price; children, Toni Elizabeth Price and Michael Andrew Price; and brother, George Solomon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

