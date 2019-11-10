REIDSVILLE ELIZABETH M. Powell, 74, passed away on November 6, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at Reidsville Christian Church on November 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. Liz was the daughter of Robert Lee Montgomery and Gracie Hall Montgomery. She was a social and outgoing person who loved to laugh and never met a stranger. She was a dedicated, longtime member of Reidsville Christian Church. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Becky Harrison; brothers, James Montgomery and Frank Montgomery. She is survived by her only child, Dr. Holly Hancock Fisher and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Harrison and Reid; sister, Judy Blake and husband, John; brother, Robert Montgomery Jr. and wife, Joan as well as a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund at 725 Ayersville Road, Madison, NC 27025.
