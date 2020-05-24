REIDSVILLE MR. DONALD GASTON PINNIX, SR., OF Reidsville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Gaston was born the eldest of ten children to parents Hugh Grant Pinnix and Janie Martin Pinnix on September 1, 1926. He was a US Army veteran of World War ll, small-business owner of Pinnix Motor Company in Reidsville for around two decades, and established Misty Hollow Farms in Reidsville where he raised a family and bred Arabian show horses for over 30 years. He was also passionate about flying planes, playing chess and golf, and was a collector of diamonds and coins. He was of the Assembly of God denomination and served in all aspects of the church and loved his Lord and Savior most of all. Gaston is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Pinnix Damron Swinarski; his son, Donald Gaston Pinnix, Jr.; four siblings, Wanda Usher and Larry, Roger, and Ronnie Pinnix; four grandchildren who knew him as "Pa," Bryant Pinnix, Danielle Damron Swicegood, Ashley Damron Perdue, and Amy Damron Phillips; and three great-granddaughters, Sierra, Cheyenne, and Savannah. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and forever love, Gladys Boswell Pinnix; his son Gary Dale Pinnix, and five siblings. His life will be celebrated in a private ceremony with family at a later date.
