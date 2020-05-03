REIDSVILLE BOBBY R. PIERCE, 92, OF REIDSVILLE, PASSED away at his home, as he wished, on Monday, April 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Reidlawn Cemetery with Ray Carter officiating. Bobby was born in Wilkes County, NC to the late Ruell and Fannie Watts Pierce. He owned and operated Pierce Body Shop in Reidsville for many years before retiring. His favorite loves were woodworking and tinkering with any mechanical engine. He lived a full life with adventures outdoors always surrounded by family. He was musically-inclined, playing the guitar, banjo and harmonica. He was humble and strong, hard-working and kind. He was our rock! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Verlie Pierce; sons, Roger Pierce and Paul Powell; siblings, Billy James Pierce, Betty Sue Trent, Louise Blevins, Peggy Carter, Willa Strong and Dennis Pierce. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Trent Pierce; children, David Ray Pierce; Wendy Pierce Cook and husband, Calvin; Shay Pierce Johnson and husband, Mark, Phillip Dale Powell and wife, Wendy, Mark Trent Powell and wife, Karen, Lisa Powell Al-Qimlass and husband, Waleed; grandchildren, Josh, Drew, Patricia, Erika, Christina, Sarah, Noah, Colby, Ayden, Brandon, Erin, Lee, Justin, Nurah, Aisha, Alia, Nadia, Trent and Chris; 15 great-grandchildren. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
