REIDSVILLE TERESA R. Pait, 54, of Reidsville, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Burton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Teresa was born in Fayetteville, NC. She was a very active member at Burton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, and was involved in WMU and sang in the choir. She was a very kind and gentle person and loved all people. She is survived by her children, Jeremy LeBlanc and wife, Amberlynn, Brandi Felice and husband, Jared; grandchildren, Emileigh Jade, Penelope Elizabeth Felice and Kaiden Bray; parents, Eugene Arnold Pait Sr. and Carol Pait; brothers, Benjamin Hugh Pait and Eugene Arnold Pait, Jr. Memorials may be made to Burton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 184 Cook Florist Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Burton Memorial Baptist Church
184 Cook Florist Road
Reidsville, NC 27320
184 Cook Florist Road
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Teresa's Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Memorial Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Burton Memorial Baptist Church
184 Cook Florist Road
Reidsville, NC 27320
184 Cook Florist Road
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Teresa's Memorial Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.