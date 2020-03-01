REIDSVILLE TERESA R. Pait, 54, of Reidsville, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Burton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Teresa was born in Fayetteville, NC. She was a very active member at Burton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, and was involved in WMU and sang in the choir. She was a very kind and gentle person and loved all people. She is survived by her children, Jeremy LeBlanc and wife, Amberlynn, Brandi Felice and husband, Jared; grandchildren, Emileigh Jade, Penelope Elizabeth Felice and Kaiden Bray; parents, Eugene Arnold Pait Sr. and Carol Pait; brothers, Benjamin Hugh Pait and Eugene Arnold Pait, Jr. Memorials may be made to Burton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 184 Cook Florist Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.

