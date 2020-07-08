REIDSVILLE Linda Williams Padron went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born on February 6, 1958, to the late Mary Southard Williams and Mack John Williams, Sr., she attended the local public schools and was a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, NC. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan "Jon Jon" Williams, Sr.; sister, Patricia Ann Williams; brothers, Richard A. Williams and James G. Williams. Survivors are: friend and companion of 20 years, Thomas Doss; his two daughters, Caitlin Doss and Haley Doss Salas; precious granddaughter, Isabella Salas whom she loved very much; grandson, Jonathan Williams, Jr., and great-grandson Elijah Williams. Brothers, Mack Williams, Jr. and wife, Hope; Steven "Buck" Williams and wife, Joan; Timothy Williams; sisters, Mary W. Cochran; Amelia "Dean" Williams; Kathy W. Mansfield; Tammy W. Jawaid; and Kimberly W. Medellin; and special aunt, Gracie S. Stanley. Special friends include Pam Wray Viscaya and Louise Hodges. Linda had a host of nieces and nephews that she loved and held dear to her heart. Linda loved working puzzles, coloring, watching her favorite DVDs and the Hallmark Channel. She loved her sports and was an avid Redskins fan. She loved playing cards to the wee hours of the night with her nephews, Richard "Flitter" Williams and Matthew Williams, and a fun game of bingo with her niece, Kendra Mansfield. Linda loved shopping online and was a very caring and giving person to us all. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Redemption Road Baptist Church in Reidsville, NC, followed by a dinner and sharing of memories. Linda holds a special place in all of her family's hearts and will truly be missed by all that knew her. Until we meet again, Lu Lu. We love you, your family and friends.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.