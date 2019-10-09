Ruffin Patricia "Pat" Frances Turner Overby, 65, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Victory Church, 2073 Oregon Hill Road, Ruffin, NC 27326. Patricia was a native of Rockingham County. She was a devoted daughter to her mother, a committed Christian, a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Fred Lee Overby; her father, Homer Turner and two infant brothers. She is survived by her children, Melissa Adams and husband, Wayne, Timothy Dale Overby and Jessica Kutlik and husband, Joseph; grandchildren, Alyssa, Ty, Cody, Josie, Ethan, Christian, Tori, Philly, Stephanie, Angie, Alberto and Timothy; mother, Lillie Patterson; special niece, Grace and extended family. Patricia requested that her body be donated to Wake Forest School of Medicine for the advancement of treatment to help others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital, Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
