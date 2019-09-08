LEXINGTON JAMES MICHAEL-ANTHONY OLIVO, 26, OF Lexington, passed away on August 24, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Michael was born May 18, 1993 in Martinsville, Virginia, a son to James Michael Olivo and Sherry Lynn Graham Tysinger. He obtained an associate's degree from Rockingham Community College and worked as an electrician and as a cook. He was preceded in death by both of his grandfathers, George Olivo and Glenford Graham and his grandmother Thelma Graham. Michael is survived by a loving family, including his daughter Rozzlyn Olivo, his parents James Olivo and Sherry Tysinger, his brothers Patrick Olivo and Matthew Olivo, sister Tristan Olivo, step-father Brian Tysinger, his grandmother Donna Olivo, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at High Rock Church in Lexington. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following, also at High Rock Church at 3 p.m. Reverend Mike Hillard and Minister Cinda Jones will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. Davie Burial & Cremation of Lexington is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be left online at daviefunerallexington.com.
