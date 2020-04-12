WENDELL CHARLES GRADY NOWELL, 89, DIED SUNDAY. He was born in Wake County to the late Benjamin Franklin and Hattie Edna Mitchell Nowell. He graduated from Wake Forest University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he met his wife Barbara. God called him to be in the ministry where he was a pastor of several churches. Grady and Barbara followed the call from God and served the people of Honduras, Central America, for about 25 years with the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Barbara Short Nowell of the home, children, Kenneth Grady Nowell (Julie) of Apex, Carolyn Nowell Elliott (David) of Wendell, Brenda Nowell Maxwell (Danny) of Wendell, Sandra Nowell Phillips (David) of Angier, sisters, Betty Nowell Gay Boyle (Preston) of Richmond, VA, Rebecca Nowell Bridgers (Shelton) of Wendell, Linda Nowell Driver (Dan-deceased) of Rocky Mount, nine grandchildren (Andrea, Rebecca, Olivia, Cassie, Brianna, Nicole, Matthew, Addison, and Cooper), two great-grandchildren (Ava and Austin) and one on the way. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Lottie Moon Missions offerings via Wakefield Central Baptist Church (designate Grady Nowell/Lottie Moon) 308 Proctor Street, Zebulon, NC 27597. His family will have a graveside service at 2 p.m., Friday at Mitchell Family Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held later. Grady will lie in state from 9 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Condolences may be sent to www.stricklandfuneral.com. His service will be on facebook/stricklandfuneral.
